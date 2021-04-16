Lemonade venture leads to sweet success for 10-year-old entrepreneur

This article originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

When Micah Harrigan started selling flavored lemonade at the age of eight, he had no idea that his business would grow so quickly.

Micah set up a lemonade and tea stand in South Philadelphia and his venture took off. He started to amass a large social media following and has garnered a buzz in the community.

“Me and mom didn’t really expect for it to get this big,” said the 10-year-old owner of Micah’s Mixx.

“That kind of really surprised me. It got a lot bigger than expected.”

Micah said the most interesting thing about being in business is the amount of support that he’s received from the community during the last two years.

He was only seven years old when he came up with the idea of selling lemonade. Micah said he wanted to get a job, but he was too young to work.

“I was trying to figure out something, so we came up with this,” Micah says of his venture.

Micah said he learned some key things about business and making profits by watching an episode of Shark Tank, a pitch show for entrepreneurs.