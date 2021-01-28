Legal observers sue Philly police alleging brutality at protest of officer shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

A Philadelphia historian and legal observer has filed a lawsuit alleging instances of police brutality during protests following the deadly shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. by city police in October.

The suit, filed Jan. 21, seeks punitive and compensatory damages, and is the latest in a slew of police brutality cases brought against the Philadelphia Police Department and the City of Philadelphia in the aftermath of a summer and fall marked by unrest.

Historian Anne Berg, alongside fellow plaintiffs Catherine Heite and Bridget Biddle, claim they were physically assaulted and mistreated by PPD officers while attending demonstrations that took place on Oct. 26 and 27, 2020 following the killing of Wallace, a West Philadelphia man who was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was shot by an officer.

Both Berg and Heite were acting as legal observers at the demonstration, tasked with watching and recording the event to ensure protesters are granted their First Amendment rights to peacefully assemble and wearing apparel that clearly marked “LEGAL OBSERVER,” when they were attacked without cause or justification, the lawsuit says. Biddle was peaceably participating in the demonstration when she was targeted without cause or justification. According to the lawsuit, all three plaintiffs aim not only to vindicate the violation of their rights, but to prevent the PPD from committing such violations in the future.

“Usually, the question that I get when I’ve told people that I was assaulted by a police officer is ‘what were you doing?’” Berg, who said she was taking notes at the time, said. “The implied assumption is always that somehow, there must be an infraction for police to act the way that they do, that there must be something that brought on the wrath of the state.”

The Walter Wallace Jr. protests were not Berg’s first time encountering the PPD. The University of Pennsylvania professor protested in demonstrations on May 30 following the murder of George Floyd. She watched at a distance on May 31 when Philadelphia Police responded to protest and instances of looting on 52nd Street with tear gas and aggressive force.