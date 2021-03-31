Lawsuit: PPA leaders fired staffer who posted about being gay on social media

An ex-employee is suing the Philadelphia Parking Authority in federal court, saying he was dismissed after top leadership discovered he had talked about being gay in social media posts.

The PPA strongly denied the allegations and indicated the matter had already been investigated.

Darryl Wilson, a Black man who identifies as gay, attested that he was called into the office of PPA deputy executive directors Clarena Tolson and Richard Dickson just four days after being hired by the agency as a data analyst, in February 2020. In his complaint, Wilson’s attorneys state the pair then showed him a post from his own social media account in which he described another man as having a “nice butt.”

In the meeting, Tolson — onetime head of both the city’s Streets and Revenue departments — allegedly suggested that the post made Wilson seem like a “sexual predator.” Tolson and Dickson then allegedly informed the staffer that the PPA was a “conservative place” and that “homosexuality was an issue” for the agency’s executive director, Scott Petri.