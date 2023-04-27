Stolen car, minivan, SEPTA bus involved in chain-reaction crash in Philadelphia’s Lawndale section

The minivan driver is a small business owner, and police say someone stole cash out of his minivan while he was trapped in the front seat.

“Our real-time crime cameras caught someone getting in that vehicle and taking something and fleeing the scene. We believe a large amount of cash may have been taken from that minivan while the 31-year-old driver was still trapped inside the vehicle,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The driver of the minivan was listed in stable condition.

The three passengers on the SEPTA bus got out and left. Police said they didn’t even stick around as witnesses.

The SEPTA bus driver, who is in his 60s, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

PECO was called to examine wires that appeared to be damaged from the bus hitting them.

Philadelphia’s License and Inspections agency looked at the bank and determined there was not threat of collapse.

“Since this Septa bus, it’s a very large SEPTA bus, crashed into a bank and did some damage to a wall and a large glass window, we had licenses and inspections come out and check the building to make sure it was still structurally sound,” said Small.

Police are still looking for the driver of the stolen vehicle and the male that took the money from the minivan.