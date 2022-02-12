Pa. lawmaker who suffered badly broken leg exits governor’s race

A Republican state senator from southcentral Pennsylvania is bowing out of the governor’s race, saying Friday that a broken leg he suffered last month in a fall on ice is more severe than originally believed.

In a statement, Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, said he will need to spend more time rehabilitating his leg than he initially thought.

Continuing to campaign “would put my future ability to walk without impediment in danger” while the injury would leave him unable to campaign as effectively as his supporters deserve, he said.