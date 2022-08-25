Woman pulls gun during argument in King of Prussia Mall food court: Police

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Back-to-school shopping at King of Prussia Mall was disrupted on Thursday when a woman pulled out a handgun in the food court area.

Officials said the gun never went off, but they spent the afternoon interviewing a number of women who were arguing near the Five Guys right before one of them pulled the gun.

“All of a sudden, we see a couple of hundred people running toward us from the food court and we’re looking and a guy runs by us,” said David Ogleton of Devon. “I don’t think he wanted to scare anybody else so he kind of just made the sign of a gun.”

Ogleton said he was back to school shopping with his 11-year-old son.