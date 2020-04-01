PBS documentary filmmaker Ken Burns will join Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center this Friday for an online lesson about history and the American Constitution. The live-streamed session is part of a special home-schooling program developed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week the Constitution Center quickly cobbled together resources to launch an eight-week series of educational livestream sessions for children and adults, every Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, taking on different aspects of the Constitution.

The center’s president and CEO Jeffrey Rosen co-hosts the series, hopscotching through the document.

“The first week was the free speech clauses of the First Amendment, the next week will be the religious clauses,” he said. Subsequent lessons will focus on Fourth Amendment rights regarding search and seizure, which also address rights to privacy; and the 14th Amendment which enshrined rights of citizenship and the dismantling of slavery.