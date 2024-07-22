The Kamala Harris coconut tree meme, explained as best we can

So why did the coconut tree break through?

It’s impossible to say why any particular meme — political or otherwise — catches fire over another. But all of the Harris memes embrace what detractors might consider a gaffe, highlighting the vice president’s loud laugh and sometimes awkward sense of humor.

Former President Donald Trump, for instance, has dubbed Harris “laughing Kamala,” saying the laugh makes her seem “crazy.”

Take another example, which grew out of one of Harris’s go-to lines dating back to her 2020 presidential run: “I can imagine what can be, unburdened by what has been.”

The RNC compiled a supercut of Harris being “unburdened” and shared it on social media, arguing that it shows she is “unoriginal, annoying, and highly incompetent.” But her supporters have taken ownership of the line.

Another explanation is that young Democrats — who were among the most dissatisfied with President Biden as a candidate — are also among the most online. So their desire for more choices and Harris’s meme-able presence were a perfect combination.

As Washington Post internet culture reporter Taylor Lorenz wrote: “Harris’s new online prominence could help give the Democratic Party new prominence with young people — including major content creators — who are hesitant to vote for Biden again due to his climate policies, support of Israel’s war in Gaza, mishandling of the ongoing pandemic, and signing a bill that could ban TikTok.”

And, the push for Biden to “pass the torch” has, in some cases, galvanized progressives in the party behind Harris, who they criticized in 2020 over her criminal justice record.