Judge denies bail for Rushdie’s attacker, bars interviews

Barone also asked the judge to do something to stop reporters from trying to contact Matar at the Chautauqua County jail. The lawyer said the jail had received “several hundred phone calls” from people trying to reach Matar.

Some of that media outreach resulted in Matar giving a brief interview to The New York Post, in which he talked about disliking Rushdie and praised Iran’s late supreme leader, Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Khomeini issued an edict in 1989 demanding Rushdie’s death over his novel “The Satanic Verses,” which some Muslims consider blasphemous. A semiofficial Iranian foundation had posted a bounty of over $3 million.

Matar’s lawyer complained that the media coverage could potentially lead to a biased jury.

“He’s entitled to a fair trial. He’s entitled to due process, no matter what he’s accused of,” Barone said.

Judge David Foley declined that request, but he ordered the lawyers involved in the case not to give interviews.

“No speaking to the press until we have resolved this issue,” the judge said.

Rushdie, 75, is getting treatment in a Pennsylvania hospital for severe wounds.