Pa. Sen. John Fetterman and wife Gisele involved in Maryland car crash

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday in western Maryland. According to a statement from Fetterman's office, he and his wife are doing well.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • June 10, 2024
Pennsylvania Lt/ Gov. John Fetterman and his wife Gisele Barreto Fetterman walk to Gov. Tom Wolf's inauguration

John Fetterman and his wife Gisele Barreto Fetterman walk to former Gov. Tom Wolf's inauguration, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman (D) and his wife were involved in a car crash over the weekend in western Maryland.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Interstate 68 in Hancock.

Maryland state police say Sen. Fetterman was driving a Chevy Traverse when, for an unknown reason, he hit the back of a Chevy Impala.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Sen. Fetterman and his wife, Gisele, were taken to nearby War Memorial Hospital in West Virginia to be evaluated.

Sen. Fetterman was treated for a bruised shoulder and released, according to a statement from his office.

So far no citations have been issued. Maryland state police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

Fetterman’s statement goes on to say he and Gisele are doing well and are happy to be back in their hometown of Braddock, Pennsylvania.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate