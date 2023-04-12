Joe O’Biden? President feels he’s ‘coming home’ in Ireland

Tracing his family lineage, President Joe Biden received a rock star-like welcome Wednesday in this town in the Irish county where his mother’s family is from. Hundreds of people lined up four and five deep for block after block, and many had stretched out their hands hoping for even the slightest contact with Biden.

County Louth’s most famous descendant declared, “I don’t know why the hell my ancestors left here. It’s beautiful.”

Biden walked along a street of shops and restaurants in Dundalk, shaking hands, posing for photos, and greeting local people who are proud that he shares their Irish heritage. The president was joined by his son Hunter and sister Valerie.

The experience was replicated earlier in the day a short distance away in the seaside village of Carlingford, where the sound of bagpipes welcomed him on a cold, wet and windy afternoon.

Biden gazed out at the water from the stone balcony of Carlingford Castle, which would have been the last Irish landmark that Owen Finnegan, Biden’s maternal great-great-grandfather, saw before sailing for New York in 1849.

“It feels like I’m coming home,” Biden said as he was led on a tour and looked out over Carlingford Lough, a bay that empties into the Irish Sea. The president often cites his Irish lineage as a driving force in his public and private life.

As for the soggy weather, “It’s fine! It’s Ireland!” Biden said.

The excitement was palpable even before his arrival in County Louth, on Ireland’s east coast, after a 90-minute drive from Dublin. Well-wishers and curiosity seekers lined the motorcade route from the moment Biden’s limousine exited the highway.

The Carlingford Pipe Band, a four-piece bagpipe and drum ensemble, arranged to play an original piece, “A Biden Return” for the occasion.

County Louth is the home of Biden’s mother’s family, the Finnegans. According to a genealogy released by the White House, the president’s great-great-great-grandparents lived in Templetown and were married in 1813.

Their grandson, James Finnegan, born in 1840, emigrated to the United States with his family when he was 9 years old. The Finnegans settled in Seneca County, New York. James married Catherine Roche in 1846; they were Biden’s great-grandparents. Biden’s mother was Catherine Eugenia Finnegan.

After touring the castle, Biden was headed for downtown Dundalk, another town in County Louth. He had intended to visit a cemetery, but that plan was scrapped because of the weather.