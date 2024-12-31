From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Imagine being approached by a sitting president’s re-election campaign and asked to host a backyard gathering for you, family members and some neighbors during which you could ask the POTUS pretty much anything.

In October 1980, Jimmy Carter answered the questions of everyday residents in the suburban Philadelphia borough of Lansdowne.

The Q&A was set up at the home of Joe and Bertha Phillips, two Catholic Democrats who voted for Carter in 1976.

Joe, a Philadelphia public school English teacher, and Bertha, a Democratic committee woman and volunteer campaigner for a Democratic congressman, were the parents of nine children, ages 9 to 24.

The president spent about an hour with the Phillips family and their guests.

WHYY News senior reporter and Climate Desk editor Susan Phillips remembers it all too well, as Joe and Bertha were her parents.

In the wake of Carter’s recent passing, Susan shares her memories of that day:

Jennifer Lynn: This was an hour of your family’s life.

Susan Phillips: It was amazing that it was actually less than an hour because there was so much preparation ahead of time. So we found out Sunday, and he came Thursday afternoon, and in that period of time — like four days — there was a mad rush, right? It wasn’t a rush to clean our house or anything like that. There was this Inquirer columnist who thought that was the case, and it’s like, no, you have no idea who my mother was. She was not rushing to clean the house. But there was this rush of what they called the advance team.

JL: Alright, so the advance team — I imagine they’re going to make sure everything’s secure, right and tight for the president. I mean, he’s got to come in and leave intact.

SP: These people spent four days at our house. I’m actually not sure what they did. Secret Service folks. They were really serious. And my older sisters, who were teenagers at the time, all had crushes on them. All these people were there installing phone lines — this is pre-cell phones. There were half a dozen phone lines around a tree in my backyard. There were phones in my sister’s bedroom. There was a red phone, literally.