JBS plant in Montco fully operational after weekend cyberattack

Days after a cyberattack hit global meatpacker JBS, the entire workforce at the company’s plant in Montgomery County is back on the job.

The attack, believed to be perpetrated by the Russian-based ransomware gang REvil, shut down the Souderton facility on Tuesday. It partially reopened on Wednesday before fully reopening on Thursday.

Wendell Young, president of Local 1776 of the United Food and Commercial Workers International, said all 1,500 of the plant’s employees will work full shifts on Thursday, adding there’s a “good chance” the plant will add an extra one before the end of the week to offset Tuesday’s closure.

“Our members are ready to get back to work. They take what they do very seriously. Safety first, but they’ll get caught back up on this,” said Young.

JBS is the world’s largest meat processing company.