Judge reinstates 3rd-degree murder charges in I-95 crash that killed Pa. troopers, pedestrian

This story originally appeared on 6abc

A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against the woman accused of killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian in a crash earlier this year on Interstate 95.

In June, the third-degree murder charges were dropped against Jayana Webb, 22, of Eagleville, due to lack of evidence, according to the judge.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner issued a statement after the charges were reinstated on Tuesday.

“The charge of 3rd-degree murder was always appropriate for this defendant, whose actions we allege led to the violent deaths of Pennsylvania State Troopers Martin F. Mack, III, and Branden T. Sisca, and the man they were attempting to help, Reyes Rivera Oliveras,” said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.