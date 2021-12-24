It’s ‘everyone’s job:’ Delaware offers more details on climate action plan

Gov. John Carney unveiled Delaware’s climate action plan in an announcement along the Delaware River in historic New Castle in early November.

“There’s nothing more important than recognizing the threat that climate change poses to Delaware and are all of our responsibilities to address it,” he said.

This month, state environmental leaders offered more details on the 112-page action plan and how it would be implemented during a pair of online forums.

“The plan encompasses every component of Delaware’s economy, natural resources, and infrastructure,” said Susan Love, Climate and Sustainability Section Administrator for the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC).

“From transportation to wastewater to septic systems to air quality to industrial emissions and transportation to land use planning, it encompasses everything,” she said. “One of the ways in which you’ll hear us talk also about the plan is that climate change really is everybody’s job.”