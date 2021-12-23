Sen. Chris Coons is now the latest member of Congress with COVID-19
U.S Sen. Chris Coons is the latest member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19. In a statement issued Thursday morning, Coons said he got a positive result Wednesday night.
“I have minimal symptoms so far and am optimistic I will recover well after isolating and following CDC guidelines,” Coons said. “Like millions of other families, it seems we’ll also be wrestling with another holiday spent on Zoom and canceled plans for travel or gathering.”
He joins fellow Senate Democrats Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren and House Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado who all announced on Sunday that they had tested positive. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also tested positive this week.
Just like Warren and Booker, Coons used his positive test result to encourage everyone to get tested and vaccinated.
“As we deal with the sharp rise in omicron cases here in Delaware and across the country, I urge you to get tested regularly, and get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already. We all must continue to do our part to fight this pandemic and keep each other healthy.”
His positive case comes as coronavirus numbers are soaring in Delaware. Earlier this week, hospital leaders joined Gov. John Carney for a COVID-19 briefing, calling the situation “dire.” Inpatient capacity is currently up to 115% at ChristianaCare’s Wilmington and Christiana Hospitals.
“There are patients receiving care in hallways because that’s the only place we have to put them in the emergency department right now,’’ ChristianaCare’s chief operating officer Sharon Kurfuerst said earlier this week. “Our staffing is stretched, and we are juggling supply chain and equipment needs every day in order to ensure we are providing care to patients.”
Hospital leaders echoed Coons’ call for more people to get vaccinated.
Roughly 70% of cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks have been in people who are not fully vaccinated, state records show.
Nearly 88% of Delaware adults have received at least one vaccination dose, but the figure among residents ages 18 to 34 is only 59%.
Vaccinations of minors are also lagging. Among kids 12 to 17, 60% have received one dose. Among those ages 5 to 11, it’s just 20%.
