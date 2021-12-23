U.S Sen. Chris Coons is the latest member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19. In a statement issued Thursday morning, Coons said he got a positive result Wednesday night.

“I have minimal symptoms so far and am optimistic I will recover well after isolating and following CDC guidelines,” Coons said. “Like millions of other families, it seems we’ll also be wrestling with another holiday spent on Zoom and canceled plans for travel or gathering.”

He joins fellow Senate Democrats Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren and House Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado who all announced on Sunday that they had tested positive. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also tested positive this week.

Just like Warren and Booker, Coons used his positive test result to encourage everyone to get tested and vaccinated.

“As we deal with the sharp rise in omicron cases here in Delaware and across the country, I urge you to get tested regularly, and get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already. We all must continue to do our part to fight this pandemic and keep each other healthy.”