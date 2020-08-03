Isaias to bring flooding to region after severe storms

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

A FIRST ALERT will be in effect for our area all day Tuesday due to thunderstorms and the impact of Tropical Storm Isaias, which is expected to bring flash flooding, power outages and coastal flooding to our region.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Delaware and New Jersey coasts as well as communities along the Delaware Bay. The risk of flash flooding, damaging wind and heavy downpours spreads to the entire region.

Monday will be quiet and hot during the day. A good time to make any preps that you may need to make around the house ahead of the storm. Highs reach the upper 80s.

The main impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias will be felt Tuesday. Philadelphia, the immediate suburbs, New Jersey, and Delaware could have winds gust up to 40 mph, possibly surpassing 50 mph along the coast. Despite some gusty winds, the biggest impact will be flash flooding with 3 to 5 inches of rain possible across the area, with locally higher amounts in heavier rain bands.

This will cause widespread flooding by late Tuesday and Tuesday night. The most vulnerable spots for flooding are in and around Philadelphia, the suburbs, Berks County and the Lehigh Valley. In these areas, it takes much less rain to trigger flash flooding due to soil type and also recent heavy rainfall.

Power outages are a concern form the heavy rain and wind. So, be sure to power up your devices on Monday.