N.J. DEP warns environmentalists not to prejudge climate regulation review

A top environmental official pushed back against attacks from some activists who say the state won’t be doing enough to control development in flood-prone areas when it publishes an overhaul of climate regulations next year.

Shawn LaTourette, deputy commissioner of the Department of Environmental Protection, said it’s too early to draw any conclusions about what regulations on climate adaptation and mitigation will say when they emerge from a current review, called Protecting Against Climate Threats (NJ PACT).

LaTourette said in a recent interview with NJ Spotlight News, the regulations won’t be telling developers where they can and cannot build houses but will instead require them to assess how a proposed property would be affected by climate impacts such as sea-level rise or inland flooding.

That prompted strong protests from some environmentalists who accused DEP of preparing to abandon its responsibilities to protect people and property from the expected ravages of climate change.

Jumping to conclusions?

But in a follow-up interview on Friday, LaTourette said the critics were wrong to conclude that the DEP would leave it up to an individual to decide whether it was safe to build a house in a particular location.

“They have nothing to react to at this point,” he said. “For folks to jump to the conclusion that what we may propose to help ready our state to face this great risk, for folks to presuppose that whatever it is won’t be good enough, that’s not following the science.”

LaTourette’s first remarks included this: “We are not saying: ‘You cannot build in a future flood-risk area.’”

Jeff Tittel, director of the New Jersey Sierra Club, said the earlier comments suggested that the new rules would mean the state deciding not to regulate land use in areas that would be subject to future flooding.

‘The hell with flooding …’

“I was shocked when I read it,” Tittel said. “I couldn’t believe that someone who’s in charge of DEP’s programs, who oversees coastal programs and land use, would make such a brazen statement that seems just to turn the state over to developers, and the hell with the environment, and the hell with flooding and putting people in harm’s way.”

Bill Wolfe, a retired DEP policy analyst and the current author of an environmental blog, said the comments “reflect an astonishing abdication of DEP’s regulatory responsibilities,” particularly coming from an administration that claims to be a leader in battling climate change.

“DEP must regulate to achieve deep emissions reductions and reduce risks as clearly reflected by an overwhelming scientific consensus,” Wolfe said. “Delay only makes matters worse.”

Wolfe argued that the DEP is required to regulate development under several laws, including the Flood Hazard Area Control Act and the Coastal Area Facilities Review Act.

Jennifer Coffey, executive director of the Association of New Jersey Environmental Commissions, said she had been concerned about what the new regulations would say, after reading LaTourette’s earlier comments, but feels more comfortable after speaking with him.

“I am confident that the DEP is going to be proposing concrete actions under NJ PACT to mitigate the impacts of climate change and to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions,” she said.

N.J.’s rising sea level

Sea level at the Jersey Shore is expected to rise by up to 1.1 feet by 2030 and up to 2.1 feet by 2050 compared with its 2000 level, according to a report from the DEP and Rutgers University last November. Inland, some areas are expected to flood more often because of heavier precipitation that’s forecast to come with climate change.

The expected effects of rising seas include much more frequent flooding at Atlantic City, which is likely to experience 17 to 75 high-tide flooding days a year by 2030 under a likely sea-level rise scenario, compared with eight in 2016 and only one in the 1950s, the report said.

In his latest remarks, LaTourette said the nature of the proposed regulations will become clearer in the coming weeks when the DEP plans to publish an outline of the regulations.