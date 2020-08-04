More Tornado Warnings as Isaias roars toward Philly region

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

People in parts of Delaware are being told to seek shelter due to tornado warnings as Tropical Storm Isaias headed toward the region.

Tornado warnings are in effect for central Kent County, including Dover, until 9 a.m. and in Sussex County in southern Delaware until 8:45 a.m.

Tornado warnings in the western part of Philadelphia, southeastern Montgomery County, northeastern Chester County, northeastern Delaware County in Pennsylvania and parts of Sussex County, Delaware have expired.

Seek shelter and get away from windows if a tornado warning is issued in your area.

TORNADO WATCH: In effect until 4 PM. We’ve already had radar indicated tornadoes this AM in Delaware & Philly. Please stay WEATHER AWARE and have a way to get warnings. Flash flooding another big concern. Stay off roads if you can. Drastically better after 4p. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/dqcplY0cfk — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaNBC) August 4, 2020



Tornado watches remain in effect for Philadelphia, the immediate suburbs, all of Delaware and South Jersey until 4 p.m.

Besides tornado threats, Isaias is expected to bringing flooding rains, strong winds and power outages to the region. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for much of the region.

Isaias was downgraded from hurricane strength after it made landfall Monday night in the Carolinas. The storm still packed 70 mph winds and heavy rain as it moved north near the Maryland-Virginia border around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The outer bands of the storm began lashing the Philadelphia region overnight.

A FIRST ALERT is in effect for our area Tuesday due to the stormy impact of Isaias, which is expected to bring flash flooding, power outages and coastal flooding to our region. The First Alert kicked in at 7 p.m. Monday as drenching rain began.

The greatest impacts of Isaias are expected later on Tuesday morning into the afternoon. Flash flooding is a greater concern in Pennsylvania, while damaging winds gusts are more likely in Delaware and New Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency for New Jersey Monday night ahead of Isaias.

UPDATE: I am declaring a STATEWIDE STATE OF EMERGENCY for Hurricane Isaias effective at 5:00 AM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020:

☑Do not be on the roads unless absolutely necessary

☑If you MUST drive, take it slow, use caution, and leave extra time to get to your destination pic.twitter.com/mMDUJsPhal — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 4, 2020



Tropical storm warnings were already in effect Monday for area counties in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, with the exception of Berks County and the Lehigh Valley. The risk of flash flooding, damaging wind and heavy downpours spreads to the entire region, including the northern and western suburbs.

“It is going to track right over our area,” NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz said.

Rain could fall at 1 to 3 inches per hour during the heaviest rain bands expected late morning into the early afternoon. Widespread street, urban and stream flooding is expected from the heavy rain.

In addition, wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible in the Lehigh Valley, 60 mph in Philadelphia and 70 mph at the Shore. Widespread power outages are possible from these gusts.