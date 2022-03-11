Joro spiders were first spotted in the United States around 2013. Since then, they’ve spread throughout Georgia and much of the Southeast.

But the actual threat the arrival of the Joro spider poses to the Delaware Valley is far less than the plague of biblical proportions some have ascribed to it.

“It’s really just sort of hype and arachnophobia,” Davis said. “It’s not at all harmful to humans. You know, they’re actually very, very timid.”

Timid or not, the Joros have been known to make themselves very visible to humans, building webs near human homes, around head height on bushes, porches or railings.

“I think that all of this attention just sort of is an artifact of the fact that this is an attention-grabbing species, right? It’s a very striking, charismatic-looking spider, and it makes huge webs that are basically, you know, in your face,” Davis said.

Like many other spider species, Joros can use their silk to create parachutes of sorts to help them travel long distances. That, too, has fed some of the hysteria over the invasive species this week.

“It’s not uncommon in the orb weavers. You know, it’s a way for them to disperse from their place of birth,” he said.

While spiders paratrooping across the landscape may be the thing of nightmares, Davis said it’s more likely that the species could travel to the Delaware Valley by hitchhiking with humans.