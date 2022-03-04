Documentary promises inside look at 2018 heist at Philly’s Insectarium

Feldman said he was fascinated by this story, so even though he was a lawyer at the time, he learned how to make documentary films and worked with a local team on the series, eventually quitting law to pursue filmmaking full time.

The Philadelphia police did not make anyone available for an interview for this article. However, the two officers who investigated the theft appear on camera in the documentary, and one told WHYY News that the case has not been closed.

“They told us how they couldn’t believe the file … that they were investigating stolen bugs … and other cops were teasing them, calling them, `Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,’” Feldman said.

“Their investigation, as well as our own research, allowed us to take a deep dive into this very vibrant and active subculture of people that collect bugs and trade bugs and breed bugs. And … the sheer scale and scope of this trade and this hobby was just astounding to me.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service also did not make anyone available for an interview. A 2019 National Geographic investigation mentioned that U.S. authorities seized at least 9,000 live or dead arthropods, a group that includes spiders and insects, that were brought into the country for commercial purposes from 2018 to 2019.

In 2006, a Fish and Wildlife agent said he arrested a man who called himself “the world’s most wanted butterfly smuggler” by luring him from Japan to the United States for a date. The smuggler was sentenced to 21 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $30,000.

There’s a complicated backstory behind the Philadelphia Insectarium itself. Former police officer Steve Kanya said he became an exterminator in the 1970s and would put some of the animals he caught in the shop window — like baby rats or baby squirrels or even an iguana, which a woman called in, complaining of a baby dinosaur. Kanya noticed people would stop by and look at the animals, which gave him an idea.

“There’s art museums … we’re going to make a bug museum,” he said.

He got a larger location, and the museum was a hit. Kanya said David Letterman invited him on his show in the 1990s. He trademarked the word “insectarium,” and added a butterfly pavilion in 2016, including monarch butterflies.

Kanya brought on entomologist John Cambridge as director of operations, but the two parted ways on bad terms.

“Through some unscrupulous people, [the Insectarium] was stolen from me,” Kanya said.