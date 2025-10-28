What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Delaware could be one of the first states to build small nuclear reactors to help power the state.

State lawmakers held the first meeting of the Delaware Nuclear Energy Feasibility Task Force on Monday. Its mission is to examine whether small modular reactors are safe for people and the environment and if they’re cost-effective. The group will also consider construction requirements and possible sites.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, SMRs are advanced nuclear reactors that have a power capacity of up to 300 megawatts per unit, which is about one-third of the generating capacity of traditional nuclear power reactors.

How Delaware can develop more energy has been a subject of much recent debate. The state imports about 60% of its electricity. Delaware lawmakers took away utility provider Delmarva Power’s ability to own its own generation in 1999. PJM Interconnection, a regional energy grid, supplies power to Delaware, Washington, D.C. and part or all of 13 states — including all of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Delaware and Pennsylvania’s governors have criticized PJM for failing to efficiently connect new resources to its grid and high electricity prices for ratepayers.

Delaware Public Advocate Jameson Tweedie, who’s also member of the task force, said a massive increase in demand for power in Delaware and across the country is projected because of the rise of data centers and other factors, which the state must solve to meet its mandate that renewable energy make up a certain amount of supply.

“That increase in demand for power is going to move a lot more quickly than typically, historically, generation has been able to be built,” Tweedie said. “That has real risks for both reliability and it has real implications for costs.”