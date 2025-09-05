What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The application for a massive data center in Delaware has state and local government officials offering new regulations as residents continue to voice opposition because of the possible environmental impact.

Starwood Digital Ventures, a subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group, and New Castle Campus Development LLC have submitted plans to build a 1.2-gigawatt data center in Delaware City, which sits along the Delaware River. If approved, the campus would include 11 data center structures, totaling 6 million square feet. It would be the first large-scale data center in Delaware.

Delaware residents say they have concerns about potential consequences to air, water, energy supply and coastal areas, driving New Castle County Council and state legislators to move to set up rules for how and when such structures could be built in the state.

New Castle County proposed ordinance

New Castle County Councilman Dave Carter has introduced an ordinance regulating how this and future data centers could be built. His measure was heard this week during a meeting of the Preliminary Land Use Service, where state agencies made recommendations on the directive and heard comments from the public.

The ordinance creates a distinct land use category, requiring a special use permit. The regulations would apply to new data center development or expansions over 20,000 square feet. The facilities could be located in industry and heavy industry zones if approved after a special project review.

Under the ordinance, data centers could not be built less than 1,000 feet from any residential area. It also mandates a battery energy storage system and creates standards for noise, traffic and water use.

Carter said he’s also hoping the state can help with drafting language around reviews of projects under the Delaware Coastal Zone Act. The act regulates new and existing manufacturing, heavy industry and bulk product facilities in the state’s coastal zone.

“We believe that hyperscale data centers, the larger ones — much different than ones we have — operate very much like heavy industry, and indeed should be considered heavy industry,” he said. “They have enormous energy use requirements. They have large-scale, often diesel, backup generation, which is an industrial use. Particularly at the scale they’re doing it, noise, heat, air emissions are very significant.”

Starwood Capital Group did not respond to a request for comment.