Cape May County’s ‘Safely Together’ campaign accelerates

Cape May County’s “Safely Together” public health campaign is entering a second phase amid the traditional peak of the Jersey Shore tourism season.

The county’s COVID Recovery Task Force is asking local businesses to re-up their commitment to staying open by “making the pledge” to follow health guidelines, and for the public to patronize establishments that have made the pledge.

In a statement, Freeholder Will Morey, co-chair of the task force, said the county has been encouraged by the early phase of the campaign as the spread of COVID-19 has “remained reasonably slow and controlled.”

“The addition of the pledge is designed to extend outreach and get folks firmly in the mindset of following health protocols, which will help our community stay healthy and our businesses stay open for the remainder of the summer season,” he added.