Tropical Storm Watch up for Philly region as Isaias heads north

The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Watch late Sunday afternoon for the entire region as Tropical Storm Isaias spins off the Florida coast.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Isaias is located about 65 miles southeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The tropical storm is producing 70 mph sustained winds and heading north-northwest at 9 mph.

As of Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service anticipates impacts from Isaias to begin Monday night and continue through Wednesday morning.

Tropical storm watches have been issued for much of the local area. Forecast track for #Isaias on the 500 PM advisory is below. pic.twitter.com/SJnwQGfuw3 — Gary Szatkowski (@GarySzatkowski) August 2, 2020



Dean Iovino, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, New Jersey, expects the region to experience multiple weather hazards, mainly on Tuesday.

The biggest concern for the region, Iovino says, is heavy rain.