When a person goes into sudden cardiac arrest and collapses, someone may rush in to perform CPR in an effort to restart the heart. The Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival, or CARES, says that each year about 350,000 people in the United States experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest; about 90% of them die.

To administer CPR to adults and teenagers, the American Heart Association recommends that a bystander use chest compressions — pushing hard and fast on the center of the chest — rather than the combination of chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth breathing health care professionals and those who have been trained might perform. In adults, heart attacks are a common cause of cardiac arrest outside a hospital setting.

But when a child suddenly goes into cardiac arrest, it’s often because of a breathing problem. Researchers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia suspected compression-only CPR might be less effective in youngsters, and so they decided to look into what seemed to be conflicting data on the types of so-called bystander CPR, compression-only versus mouth-to-mouth breathing, also known as rescue breathing. The results of their study were published in late August in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

“Fewer than 10% of children who experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting survive. The rates of survival improve when a bystander performs CPR, but prior to this study, the frequency and type of bystander CPR in out-of-hospital pediatric cardiac arrest in different age groups was unknown,” the researchers say in the journal.