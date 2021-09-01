Will the kids be all right?

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Growing up is hard most of the time, but growing up during a pandemic seems particularly tough. The children and adolescents who contract COVID-19 generally suffer less severe symptoms, but the mental strain of more than a year of virus-related disruption should not be understated.

The Kaiser Family Foundation noted in May that 25% of high school students surveyed reported worse emotional and cognitive health because of the pandemic. Twenty percent of parents with children ages 5 to 12 said their children’s mental and emotional health had worsened.

In particular, the pandemic has meant a lot of missing out on the fun parts of being a kid. Seeing friends, after-school clubs and sports, going to the prom, starting college — there’s a laundry list of activities and important milestones that were canceled or delayed. Those delays have left many kids feeling stuck, particularly young people on the cusp of adulthood.

Teresa Hsu-Walklet, psychologist and assistant director for pediatric behavioral health at the Montefiore Medical Group in New York City, says she has seen an increase in children dealing with anxiety, grief, and behavioral issues, as well as eating disorders.

“I did see some young adults who had started college in [last] fall and really struggled. For some, it was because they didn’t have the college experience they were expecting or wanting,” Hsu-Walklet said. “And it just didn’t feel like they were moving forward in the same way.”