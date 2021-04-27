In Camden, a son’s death moves parents to ‘break the silence’ on mental health issues

It had been a torturous time for the parents of 20-year-old Nah’Jole Frazier.

The young Camden man — a talented rapper known as Lil Zeek — took a solo trip to Atlanta in March to bolster his music career.

In his absence, Gary Frazier Jr. and Tomeka Holmes received soul-crushing phone calls about their son, who had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia.

The first was from a Florida police precinct informing them he’d been arrested and was being sent to a psychiatric facility. Then, after they’d bought him a plane ticket home and he’d missed the flight, a hospital in South Carolina phoned to say he was being held there for mental health reasons.

“I didn’t want to get the call that my son was DOA,” said Holmes.

She got that call earlier this month, when Nah’Jole Frazier was struck and killed by a driver about 9 p.m. on April 13 in the Fairview section of the city.

A witness said that Frazier had fallen while crossing a dimly-lit stretch of Collings Avenue with his 15-year-old half-sister, Siani Custis. Custis said he pushed her out of the way of the oncoming car before he was hit. The driver remained at the scene and has not been charged.

The accident may not have been related to Nah’Jole Frazier’s mental health issues, but it sealed his father’s determination “to break the silence” in a community that doesn’t easily speak about mental illness and to address the need for better services for people like his son.

Gary Frazier was particularly motivated by an experience after his son returned from the trip down South, less than a month before he was killed. Family members had called police for help getting the young man into a crisis center. Officers handcuffed him, then turned him over to emergency medical personnel that Gary Frazier said were dismissive of his son’s diagnoses and allowed him to run away. Nah’Jole Frazier went missing for 18 hours; Frazier has lodged a complaint about the EMTs.

A longtime activist, Frazier wants to work with Camden County police — who he said were invaluable in locating his son after the EMTs let him go — to establish safeguards for people with mental illnesses.

“Maybe,” he said, “they could be in some sort of database so when the police come onto a scene, they know. God forbid that my child had come into contact with any officer out here who was not familiar with my son’s social mental history; then, we might have been looking at a different kind of tragedy.”

He has discussed his idea for a mental health alliance with Camden County Police Lt. Vivian Coley, and they both said they plan to continue those conversations.