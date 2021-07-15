Most Philadelphia stories involve great buildings — mine are the soaring, stone church buildings where I went to school as a child in West Philadelphia. The relationships I built within Transfiguration of Our Lord School on 55th and Cedar Avenue remain a part of my life and my experience of the city I still call home. After I graduated in 2000, the school merged with St. Carthage and left Transfiguration’s campus vacant with beautiful, empty buildings. Those vacant buildings were soon abandoned, broken into, and boarded up, and no hope came for them until years later.

To this day, I catch redolent traces of the church smell. The dance of fire on the wicks of tea candles takes me back to special masses and events there. Marble panels and floors today make me nostalgic for the stairs I climbed and the hallways I walked once upon a time. I haven’t been inside the school since the transition, and I certainly haven’t seen it as what it is now: Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia, a charter school founded in 2007. One of several campuses in the city operated by Boys’ Latin, the school is just a short walk from a church at 63rd and Callowhill streets where the school sees its next expansion. But as is often the case with development, the school’s amenity comes with a tradeoff.

The school plans to demolish a 140-year-old church — Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament — to make way for the new gym. Like the majestic stone church where I went to school, the Romanesque Revival building at 339 North 63rd Street serves as a marker of place with a distinct legacy in the community. In 2019, preservationist Celeste Morello nominated the building as a historical landmark to be added to the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places, a designation that would make it difficult for the owners to demolish it or make significant changes to its exterior. Boys’ Latin, which bought the campus in 2015, opposed the designation.