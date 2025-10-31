How Philadelphians can support Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa
Donation sites have been popping up across Philadelphia. Batteries, flashlights and tarps are among the items needed most.
Donation sites have been set up in Philadelphia for people looking to provide aid to Jamaicans dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, a deadly Category 5 storm that struck the island country earlier this week.
The hurricane that hit Jamaica on Tuesday is the strongest storm in the island’s history. Wind speeds for the storm reached up to 185 mph. Its death toll may not be known for days, according to an official interviewed by the BBC.
As of Thursday, 72% of the island was without power. Christopher Chaplin, Jamaica’s Honorary Consul in Philadelphia, said his communication efforts with people on the island have been “mixed.”
The path of the storm moved from east to west, growing more intense as it passed over the island’s south coast, Chaplin said.
“I grew up in Kingston, which is to the east, and I’ve been able to communicate with folks via WhatsApp there,” Chaplin said. “In terms of communication with folks out west, that has been nonexistent on my end.”
He said they began setting up donation sites last week.
“We were prepared and we kind of hit the ground running,” Chaplin said. “We’ve been getting good responses. We’ve also been finding that people have been very supportive.”
List of donation sites, how people can help
Several donation sites have already been established, with more expected to open in the future.
People are asked not to donate used clothing or linens.
Financial donations can be made to the Government of Jamaica Hurricane Melissa Relief Fund. The New Testament Church of God, located at 935 S. 53rd St. in Philadelphia, is also accepting donations.
Roughly 10,000 Jamaicans live in Philadelphia, according to the Global Philadelphia Association.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story may be updated.
