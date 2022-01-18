How’s he doing? Americans weigh in on Biden’s performance

President Joe Biden took office at a particularly polarized time in American history, so it’s not surprising that citizens are divided on his performance at the one-year mark.

A Georgia history teacher who voted for Biden would give him a “C” grade, faulting the president for not pushing earlier to end the filibuster in the Senate but supportive of his Build Back Better plan.

A retired nurse in Iowa who supported Pete Buttigieg in the Democratic primary says she’s been impressed by the way Biden has upheld the dignity of the office.

A registered independent in Arizona who voted for former President Donald Trump says Biden’s first year has been “pretty bad,” citing the shutdown of the Keystone XL oil pipeline and the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal.

Here’s what else Americans have to say about the job Biden has done so far:

The Trump-to-Biden Voter

Craig Prichard believes Donald Trump should be in jail. But he’s far from your typical anti-Trumper: He voted for him in 2016.

But not in 2020. “No, sir,” says the 65-year-old self-described independent from Des Moines, Iowa.

Prichard is still angry at Trump over the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, saying he believes the former president caused it. But it was Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic that led Prichard to vote for Biden in 2020.

“Trump wanted to make it look like COVID was going away,” Prichard says. “That wasn’t the way to take care of it.”

Prichard, who for 40 years built farm machinery, worked construction and eventually retired after a stint at a meatpacking plant last year, says Biden is “handling COVID as well as he can” while juggling a number of other issues.

“Biden, you can tell he’s trying to handle the pandemic, food prices, gas prices, Russia, all at the same time, and he doesn’t seem to care how he looks,” Prichard says. “Because it’s not real good right now for him, even though there’s less people dying than if Trump were there.”

“Trump, turns out, only cared about how he looked,” Prichard says.

The teacher who gives Biden a ‘C’ grade

Kai Uchimura, a high school history teacher who lives in Decatur, Georgia, voted for Biden in 2020. He’d give him a “C” grade so far.

Uchimura, 26, describes himself as leaning left on most issues, though he is not a registered Democrat. He says he supports Biden’s social policy bill that remains stalled in Congress, but thinks Democrats have done a poor job of explaining its benefits.

“That Build Back Better plan, it seemed like no one knew what was in the bill except for the cost,” he says.

He also faults Biden for not pushing earlier to end the filibuster in the Senate that requires 60 votes to advance most legislation. Last week, for the first time, Biden directly advocated eliminating the filibuster in order to debate and vote on election and voting rights legislation.

“I know that when he was coming into office, he had this message of trying to unite the country and extend a hand across the aisle,” Uchimura says. “But I wish he would have recognized earlier that this era of bipartisanship seems to be pretty much on thin ice.”

The Biden voter who decries polarization

Lynn Manning-John, a school principal on a Native American reservation on the Nevada-Idaho border, is pleased with Biden’s first year in office but worries his presidency has further polarized her community.

At a Walmart in Elko County, Nevada, a ranching region that heavily supported the former president, she’s overheard customers complain about how Biden’s agenda has permeated “Trump country.”

“There is just a reluctance to support the current president,” the 45-year-old independent voter says. “There’s pushback towards anything that he puts forward, even if it’s good and common sense.” She was especially happy with Biden’s nomination of Deb Haaland, a fellow Native American, as interior secretary.

The superintendent and five out of seven school board members in Elko County resigned last year during protests from parents’ groups opposed to lesson plans about equity and diversity in the parts of the county outside the Duck Valley Indian Reservation.

Manning-John sees the resignations and the parents’ demands as an outgrowth of the backlash to Biden’s 2020 victory.

Biden’s election win is still unreal to many Americans, she says.

“And the absolute revolt that has come about since absolutely goes directly to the school boards,” she says.

The Biden voter wary of liberals

Patrick Sweeney voted for Biden but has been disappointed the president hasn’t pushed back more against the left wing of the Democratic Party.

“I wish he would claim and stake out the middle ground, and be more that, ‘This is what the Democratic Party represents,’” says Sweeney, a 62-year-old retired educator in a Phoenix suburb who is not affiliated with a political party.

“So much of the conversation seems to get focused on the extreme left wing of the Democratic Party and progressive positions,” Sweeney says. “I think he needs to be more front and center in countering that.”