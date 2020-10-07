How to vote in person safely when Pa. isn’t requiring masks at the polls

From a COVID-19-catching perspective, voting in person may not seem all that different than going to the grocery store: You’re in a large space with building capacity limits, hopefully not for too long. But there’s one crucial difference: If you refuse to wear a mask at the supermarket, you can be asked to leave. That’s not the case at the polls.

While voters are strongly encouraged to wear masks and stay socially distant out of respect for each other and the safety of poll workers, it’s not required in Pennsylvania.

“Voters who are not wearing a mask will not be denied their right to vote,” said the Department of State’s deputy director of communications, Ellen Lyon.

The same is true in Philadelphia, where masks will be encouraged and provided at polling places, but not required, said Kevin Feeley, spokesperson for the City Commissioners’ office.

“There’s no state law that says you can’t force someone to wear a mask,” said Feeley. “It’s more about preventing someone from exercising his or her right to vote.”

In July, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine signed an executive order requiring masks to be worn in public spaces at all times, but Lyon said the right to vote supersedes that order.

If the state were to mandate wearing masks inside polling places, it could open the Wolf Administration’s overall mask-wearing order to legal challenges, said Dawn Hunter with the Network For Public Health Law.

“In general, courts have upheld that emergency authority, so if someone were to challenge that, it’s very likely that it would be upheld,” Hunter said.

However, she said if a lawsuit could cast doubt on the validity of the votes in question, even for a short time, states may want to avoid any controversy.

“People are expecting there to be a lot of legal challenges to this year’s election potentially, and I think if states are weighing that, they may say it’s not worth taking on that additional litigation risk,” said Hunter.