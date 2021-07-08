Keefe said two of their plaintiffs were injured and others they either couldn’t find when it was time to pick them up from the encampment this morning or were in treatment for substance abuse.

“We will not stop fighting until our neighbors on the streets have safe and affordable housing,” Sena said. “We don’t have to live like this, homelessness is not inevitable. It is not something we need to accept as just part of our landscape.”

Sena, Keefe, and attorney Michael Huff filed the now-dismissed lawsuit last month over plans to send social workers and others to clear unhoused people off the streets of Kensington. The suit alleged that the city is violating unhoused people’s Fourth Amendment right to live without unreasonable searches and seizures. The lawsuit’s argument hinged on its allegation that the city doesn’t have enough beds for the unhoused and therefore, people who are displaced from the encampments have nowhere to go.

Cynthia Kerbaugh, 37, one of the plaintiffs who appeared at the courthouse Wednesday, has lived on the streets of Kensington for three years after she and her husband, Tommy, lost their house in a fire. Kerbaugh said police dispose of her belongings when the city does the sweeps the lawsuit sought to stop.

“On numerous occasions, they’ve come and thrown our stuff away and harassed us,” she said through tears. “It’s an eviction every day. They just treat us completely unfairly.”

Kerbaugh said she’s willing to be a plaintiff again when the case is refiled and hopefully, others will be able to join her.

Housing activists hope the lawsuit pushes the city to create more permanent housing for people and affects change as part of a movement of lawsuits filed in courts across the country over the criminalization of encampments.

‘We’re fighting for our children to…walk to the El”