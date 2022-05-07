Officials investigating after a house collapsed in Manayunk

Officials are investigating after a home partially collapsed in Manayunk Saturday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the unit block of Levering Street.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the rear of a 3-story row-home had collapsed.

Firefighters used cameras and listening devices to see if anyone was trapped in the debris.

Fortunately, they did not find anyone injured in the collapse and no injuries were reported.

Neighbors allege that there may have been squatters living inside the home, but officials have not been able to confirm that.

L&I and utility crews are investigating.

Neighboring homes were evacuated.

