A state senator who represents Chester County plans to introduce legislation to address the flurry of hospital closures and service shutdowns that have swept through the region in recent years.

Citing Tower Health’s decision to shutter Jennersville and Brandywine hospitals within the past year, state Sen. Carolyn Comitta’s bill looks to reform the closure process.

“A sudden, profit-driven decision to close an emergency facility can have a destabilizing effect on an entire region and people deserve a complete picture on the ramifications of a potential closure,” Comitta said in a written statement.

The bill would require hospital owners to provide written notice to the state no fewer than 180 days before the anticipated date of a facility closure. The state currently mandates a 90-day notice.

Local officials have felt like the current state law of 90 days does not give enough notice for their communities to adjust, and they have made their own attempts to address the issue.

Comitta’s bill appears to be inspired by one that Philadelphia City Council passed in 2019 to prevent rapid closures like at Hahnemann University Hospital. Delaware County Council passed an identical emergency ordinance in April to address potential Crozer Health hospital closures.

“Abrupt announcements and a lack of transparency around recent hospital closures left many people searching for answers concerning the future of critical health services in their community,” Comitta said.