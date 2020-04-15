Home desks won’t replace Philly’s high-rise office towers anytime soon, analysts say

Philadelphia’s regional office sector may well be poised to weather an expected economic crash linked to COVID-19.

A new report from real estate consultancy CBRE saw surging demand and rising office rents throughout the end of the first quarter of 2020, which ended shortly after Pennsylvania went into a statewide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The report predicted a short-term recession with the possibility of a modest recovery as early as the third quarter of 2020, with withering losses in retail, hospitality, and transportation sectors across the nation. But the CBRE report predicted “office-using employment may be less negatively affected than in recent recessions” in Philadelphia and its suburbs.

“The big takeaway is the office market here was staying the course pre-COVID. There was interest in new development, rents were beginning to rise,” said CBRE senior field research manager Joe Gibson. “In the short term, Philadelphia might fare better than other metro regions.”