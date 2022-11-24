Whether you celebrate Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving, or just giving, there are myriad options for you this weekend. While family is visiting, you can take advantage of seasonal openings for holiday attractions and entertainment. Tinseltown and other light shows make their seasonal debuts, and the legendary Smokey Robinson is in town. And on Friday, it’s Team USA vs. England in the World Cup, with watch parties around the city. Here’s our holiday roundup.

For the family | For the adults | Music | New Jersey | Delaware

For the family

Family options abound this weekend as several holiday-themed attractions open for the season. Tinseltown starts Friday at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. Shady Brook Farm’s Holiday Light Show and the Christmas Spirit Light show in Lancaster continue through the holiday season, while Koziar’s Christmas Village in Bernville continues through Christmas week. Comcast, Macy’s, and Dilworth Park light up their annual attractions. “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” is playing at the Walnut Street Theater. The Philadelphia Orchestra plays the score and screens the enduring Christmastime classic, “Home Alone.” Morris Arboretum’s Holiday Garden Railway opens, as does Winterfest at the Blue Cross RiverRink and Delco’s Flight on Ice.

For the adults

Tinsel is in the air, as the Christmas-themed bar reopens for the season on Friday. Uptown Beer Garden transforms into U-Ville, inspired by Dr. Suess. Assembly’s Alpine Heights features seasonal drinks and a pizza bar happy hour. At the Sofitel, the afternoon tea service gets a holiday spin. On Saturday, Fishtown hosts its first neighborhood soccer tourney and block party. World Cup watch parties are going on around the city throughout the tournament, but for USA vs. England on Friday there are parties at Brauhaus Schmitz and Xfinity Live! There’s also one at the Wells Fargo Center starting at 2 p.m., prior to the Penguins/Flyers game, but you need to purchase tickets to the game.

Music

On Saturday, Meek Mill brings some friends to his hometown to celebrate the 10th anniversary of “Dreams and Nightmares” at the Wells Fargo Center. Motown icon Smokey Robinson also performs Saturday at The Met Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Tribute to the Last Waltz features local artists commemorating the 1976 Thanksgiving show by The Band. It’s also a benefit for the Make the World Better foundation. Cabinet plays two nights at Ardmore Music Hall, and Just Fine: The Mary J. Tribute Band checks into City Winery on Friday night. For classical fans, there’s a free performance of Handel’s Messiah on Sunday. “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” continues through next weekend.

New Jersey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adventure Aquarium (@adventureaquarium)

Camden’s Adventure Aquarium begins its Christmas Underwater event, featuring Scuba Santa and the world’s tallest underwater Christmas tree. In Collingswood, Friday night marks the official tree-lighting ceremony; the annual holiday parade is on Saturday. Swedesboro consolidates the traditions with its holiday celebration on Saturday. Also on Saturday, Palmyra hosts a Winter Night Market with food, music, and vendors. Vintner Wonderland at Renault Winery in Egg Harbor includes ice skating, wining, dining, and curated experiences. Smithville’s two-day Dickens Fest starts on Saturday

Delaware

Milford’s Riverfront Theater marks the 2022 debut of “The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge” on Friday. The Baby Grand in Wilmington hosts Musicians Giving Back: A Night of Todd Rundgren Music on Sunday. If the holiday season is increasing your stress levels, hatha yoga and healing tea time at The Delaware Contemporary may help.