Soccer fans in the Philadelphia area can look forward to being a part of the global spectacle that will come with the FIFA World Cup in 2026, when Philly will host matches, alongside other U.S., Canadian, and Mexican cities.

Until then, everyone can whet their footballing appetites with the 2022 edition of the tournament in Qatar, which kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. with the hosts facing Ecuador.

The tournament may be far away this time around, but there still will be plenty of options to follow it in and around Philly.

When are the games?

Those trying to catch every minute of the tournament will have a love/hate relationship with their alarms for the next couple weeks, with the group stage matches starting at 5 a.m. each morning from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28. The other matches during those days follow at 8 a.m., 11 a.m., and 2 p.m.

The group stages end with all four teams in each of the eight groups playing at the same time to decide which two will advance to the knockout rounds.

When does the U.S. team play?

The USMNT are in Group B with England, Iran, and Wales, with Hershey native — and current holder of American soccer’s unofficial “Captain America” moniker — Christian Pulisic leading the nation’s youngest men’s squad in its history at the World Cup.

Along with Pulisic, fellow Delaware Valley product Brenden Aaronson is also in the squad. Promising spells so far at Red Bull Salzburg in Austria and Leeds United in the English Premier League will encourage fans that this could be a breakout tournament for the Philadelphia in Union academy star, nicknamed the “Medford Messi.”

The U.S. group stage run is as follows:

Nov 21. vs. Wales at 2 p.m.

Nov. 25 vs. England at 2 p.m.

Nov. 29 vs. Iran at 2 p.m.

Who else can you follow?

Philadelphia Union fans who want to cheer on one of their current players can follow Olivier Mbaizo, who will be representing Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions in Group G against five-time champions Brazil, as well as Serbia and Switzerland.

Fans of Mexico’s national team will need to keep track of Group C, where El Tri will contend with two-time winners Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and Poland.

Where can you watch the matches?

All of the games will be on Fox, Fox Sports 1, and in Spanish coverage on Telemundo and NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

But the World Cup is a global, social event, with FIFA audience data showing that more than half the global population tuned in for the 2018 edition of the tournament. So getting out and enjoying the matches with fellow supporters is highly encouraged.