Where to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in and around Philly
Soccer fans in the Philadelphia area can look forward to being a part of the global spectacle that will come with the FIFA World Cup in 2026, when Philly will host matches, alongside other U.S., Canadian, and Mexican cities.
Until then, everyone can whet their footballing appetites with the 2022 edition of the tournament in Qatar, which kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. with the hosts facing Ecuador.
The tournament may be far away this time around, but there still will be plenty of options to follow it in and around Philly.
When are the games?
Those trying to catch every minute of the tournament will have a love/hate relationship with their alarms for the next couple weeks, with the group stage matches starting at 5 a.m. each morning from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28. The other matches during those days follow at 8 a.m., 11 a.m., and 2 p.m.
The group stages end with all four teams in each of the eight groups playing at the same time to decide which two will advance to the knockout rounds.
When does the U.S. team play?
The USMNT are in Group B with England, Iran, and Wales, with Hershey native — and current holder of American soccer’s unofficial “Captain America” moniker — Christian Pulisic leading the nation’s youngest men’s squad in its history at the World Cup.
Along with Pulisic, fellow Delaware Valley product Brenden Aaronson is also in the squad. Promising spells so far at Red Bull Salzburg in Austria and Leeds United in the English Premier League will encourage fans that this could be a breakout tournament for the Philadelphia in Union academy star, nicknamed the “Medford Messi.”
The U.S. group stage run is as follows:
Nov 21. vs. Wales at 2 p.m.
Nov. 25 vs. England at 2 p.m.
Nov. 29 vs. Iran at 2 p.m.
Who else can you follow?
Philadelphia Union fans who want to cheer on one of their current players can follow Olivier Mbaizo, who will be representing Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions in Group G against five-time champions Brazil, as well as Serbia and Switzerland.
Fans of Mexico’s national team will need to keep track of Group C, where El Tri will contend with two-time winners Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and Poland.
Where can you watch the matches?
All of the games will be on Fox, Fox Sports 1, and in Spanish coverage on Telemundo and NBC’s Peacock streaming service.
But the World Cup is a global, social event, with FIFA audience data showing that more than half the global population tuned in for the 2018 edition of the tournament. So getting out and enjoying the matches with fellow supporters is highly encouraged.
U.S. fans can join members of the national team’s unofficial supporters group, the American Outlaws, with the Philly chapter hosting watch parties for the USMNT matches at Top Tomato Bar & Pizza in Center City.
— AO Philly Chapter (@AOPhillyChapter) October 20, 2022
Fans hoping to join AO’s New Jersey chapter to watch the U.S. games will have to head way up north to Mulligan’s Pub in Hoboken.
— American Outlaws New Jersey (@AO_NJ) November 14, 2022
While Delaware doesn’t have its own chapter of the USMNT supporters club, Stoney’s British Pub on Concord Pike outside of Wilmington will host watch parties for the U.S. group stage matches, opening one hour before kickoff for each game.
XfinityLive! is partnering with the Philadelphia Union to host watch parties for all three USMNT games as well, with the chance to win two tickets to the 2026 World Cup, Union merch, and digital copies of the latest FIFA video game.
Flyers fans who are planning on going to the Nov. 25 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins can show up early to watch the U.S. match against England — arguably the biggest group stage challenger — at the Wells Fargo Center.
Brauhaus Schmitz will have a block party for the match as well, with festivities beginning at noon and a 20-foot projection screen to watch the action.
Another Philly-based option where you can catch the big game, and also contribute to the growth of the local youth soccer will be at Kensington Soccer Club’s World Cup fundraiser at Frankford Hall.
We’re glad to offer fans and supporters a wonderful @FIFAWorldCup matchday experience at Frankford Hall for the @USMNT–@England match. 100% of proceeds will be donated to support youth soccer and personal development program expansion across the Kensington neighborhood! pic.twitter.com/4oqIPyAGlL
— Kensington Soccer Club (@KensingtonSC) October 7, 2022
Old City British pub The Victoria Freehouse will be open for all matches starting after 11 a.m.
Irish pub Tir Na Nog have also posted their World Cup schedule, along with Cavanaugh’s Headhouse, while Misconduct Tavern’s website says it will play the matches.
If by December you’re getting tired of beer and bar bites, Jet Wine Bar in Southwest Center City are adding a twist to the festivities with the Jet Wine Cup on Dec. 13, where participants can compare eight wines from nations competing in the World Cup — Brazil, Uruguay, Australia, France, Mexico, Spain, Croatia, and Serbia — decide help decide a winner.
Did we miss your favorite spot to watch soccer? Let me know at nkariuki@whyy.org
Editor’s note: WHYY’s Nick Kariuki volunteers as a coach for Kensington SC.
