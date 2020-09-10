Philly schools chief says tech is working well, asks students to stop ‘Zoom-bombing’

School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite says despite some technical issues, the school year is off to a strong start.

“It’s going as well as one could expect, given the circumstances,” Hite said at his weekly Thursday press conference.

Hite said issues with district servers that prevented some students from connecting to virtual school last week have been resolved. However, Hite said at least three students have joined and disrupted virtual classes they were not part of since the start of school, a practice known as “zoom-bombing.”

“Anyone who participated in these Zoom pranks will be held accountable,” Hite said.

Hite also seemed to walk back the district’s plan to transfer teachers to account for shifts in enrollment by October 5, a practice that has long frustrated educators, and is now considered especially concerning.

Hite said that the transfers — known as ‘leveling’ — will likely be delayed.

“We don’t want to do that now, and then … whenever we come back to in-person instruction we may have to do that again,” he said.

Hite also announced some logistical changes for laptop and food pickup.

Starting Monday, September 14, the main hub for pick-ups or service on a district-issued Chromebook laptop will move to South Philadelphia High School.

Starting Friday, September 18, the window to pick up food boxes with five days of breakfast and lunch will move from Thursday to Friday, and expand to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 63 sites across the city.