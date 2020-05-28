Hite says that school reopening in the fall may vary across the city

In addition to following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials, Hite said, the District is planning to send out surveys to employees, teachers, students, and families “to talk about what this experience is like if, in fact, we have to go into some other type of model. We will be getting information from them as we make these plans.”

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers released a survey of its members earlier this week, in which most said they were wary of a full return to school without contact tracing and a vaccine and were skeptical of the District’s capacity to prepare and clean all the buildings to assure a safe reopening.

Hite said that it is conceivable that many teachers and students will not want to return and that the District is also planning for that.

“We do know that we will have some people in vulnerable categories that do not feel safe coming back,” Hite said. “…We’re going to just have to plan for what instruction will look like in the event that there are individuals that cannot return.”