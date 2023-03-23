Historic Philadelphia gas station moves to new home in Fairmount Park

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A century-old gas station located at 20th and Arch streets made its way to its new home in Fairmount Park late Wednesday night.

Roads closed for the relocation of the historic Gulf gas station. Officials say a remote was controlling the movement.

Parkway Corporation moved the historic gas station to its new home near the Sedgley Porter House in Fairmount Park. The process, however, was a lengthy one.

“This took months of planning and approvals, permits, and blessings by all parties for it to happen,” said Robert Zuritsky, the president and CEO of Parkway Corp.

Getting it on the trailer took about a week.

“You need to stabilize, unplug it from the ground, from its foundations, then stabilize it so it doesn’t crumble along the way,” said Zuritsky. “We believe we did that.”