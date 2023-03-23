Historic Philadelphia gas station moves to new home in Fairmount Park
At 10 p.m., workers began driving the gas station very slowly to its new home a few miles away.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A century-old gas station located at 20th and Arch streets made its way to its new home in Fairmount Park late Wednesday night.
Roads closed for the relocation of the historic Gulf gas station. Officials say a remote was controlling the movement.
Slowly but surely the historic gas station is on the move. Crews are also ready to dissemble any traffic lights that interfere with the route. @6abc pic.twitter.com/ZLINMaRyan
— Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) March 23, 2023
Parkway Corporation moved the historic gas station to its new home near the Sedgley Porter House in Fairmount Park. The process, however, was a lengthy one.
“This took months of planning and approvals, permits, and blessings by all parties for it to happen,” said Robert Zuritsky, the president and CEO of Parkway Corp.
Getting it on the trailer took about a week.
“You need to stabilize, unplug it from the ground, from its foundations, then stabilize it so it doesn’t crumble along the way,” said Zuritsky. “We believe we did that.”
He also says Fairmount Park officials still needs to decide the precise location for it. Officials say the station will still be used by the Bicycle Coalition.
The cost of the entire process comes out to $1 million, which is factored into the cost of building offices for Chubb Insurance at 20th and Arch streets. Philadelphians made sure to stop by the site to get one last look.
“See it in its original spot because I’m born and raised here in Philadelphia, I don’t remember ever seeing it before,” said Raymond Jones from North Philadelphia. “I said, ‘well I like history and I like old buildings,’ so thought I’d come and check it out.”
“I’m honoring the memory of the building and this building meant a great deal to me. I can see it from my apartment window,” said Claudine Richman from Center City.
Richman has admired the beautiful building for years and hoped to turn it into a café. She remembers the first time she spotted the historic gas station.
“I thought, ‘What is that? Is that an old gas station?’ Because I love Route 66 and old gas stations,” she recalled. “It’s a beautiful building, there’s a nostalgia. I’m just so sad to see it go, but it’s going to a better home.”
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.