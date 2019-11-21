You’ll find ideas for what to do to get into the holiday spirit, how to prep for this weekend’s Eagles game and where to watch the Philadelphia Marathon in this week’s “Things To Do.”

Philadelphia Marathon Weekend

Health and Fitness Expo

Pennsylvania Convention Center

12th and Arch streets

Friday, Nov. 22, noon – 9 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Philadelphia Marathon

22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Sunday, November 24, 7 a.m.

Runners, rejoice. This is your time. Philadelphia Marathon Weekend is more than just the race – it’s a weekend dedicated to runners of all ages and who cover all distances. It begins with the Health and Fitness Expo, which is free and open to the public, and ends with Sunday’s marathon. You can get the kids involved in the Dunkin Munchkin Kids Fun Run on Saturday, where you can register them on-site. Registration is closed for Saturday’s Half-Marathon and the 8K race, but spectators can cheer friends and family on along the course. There are numerous road closures over the weekend, so be mindful of “No Parking” signs or expect your car to be “relocated.” You can click here for road closures, security questions, shuttle buses and more. (Navigate the maps and info via the dots on the right-hand side.) Here is a guide to the best vantage points to cheer on the marathoners, and what time they are likely to be at those locations, which range from Center City to East Falls to Manayunk.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks

Lincoln Financial Field

One Lincoln Financial Field Way

Sunday, Nov. 24, 1 p.m.

$90 and up

Though the Eagles have a respectable .500 record at the moment, it’s still a letdown from the high of their Super Bowl LII-winning campaign just 21 months ago. But after this Sunday’s matchup, they have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL, playing only one team with a winning record the remainder of the regular season. That being said, this game is a gut-check for the Eagles, if only so they can add to their wins over competitive teams. But consensus MVP favorite Russell Wilson and his stellar receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett will not concede easily. Note: The NFL “flexed” this game from a Sunday Night Football telecast at 8:20 p.m. to a 1 p.m. start. Adjust your plans accordingly.

Eric B. and Rakim

The Queen Wilmington

500 N. Market St.

Wilmington, Del.

Friday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m.

$45

Hip-hop duo Eric B. and Rakim are among the pioneering artists of the genre’s Golden Age from the mid-1980s to the early ‘90s. This era of hip-hop is considered among the genre’s most influential, contributing to its evolution as a global art form. The Long Island, N.Y. natives are known for Eric B.’s sparse beats and Rakim’s lyrical wordplay. Though they only made four albums together, their first, 1987’s “Paid In Full” is considered a classic. After splitting years ago, the duo reunited in 2017 and is currently on tour.

Dru Hill and Ginuwine

Keswick Theater

291 N. Keswick Ave.

Glenside, Pa.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m.

$39 – $89

As anyone who’s attended a good party since the ‘90s knows, Ginuwine’s racy song “Pony” has become an essential part of musical pop culture. Though D.C.-born Ginuwine has recorded eight studio albums and was the “G” in the TGT supergroup with Tank and Tyrese, it’s safe to say “Pony” is his signature song. Baltimore’s Dru Hill is best known for their big hits “Never Make a Promise,” “Tell Me,” and “Wild Wild West” with Will Smith. But via lead singer Sisqó’s gorgeous falsetto, they’re also kings of the R&B power ballad with songs like “Beauty.”

Streams of Sound

Settlement Music School

416 Queen St.

Sunday, Nov. 24, 3 p.m.

$5 – $20

The Network for New Music is an educational performing association that has been in the forefront of commissioning new music. In the last 14 years, they’ve commissioned 151 pieces from new and established composers. They’ve also developed a rotating ensemble of 20 musicians drawn from local organizations including the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Pennsylvania Ballet. This season’s opener “Streams of Sound,” features music from both local and international composers, including a new work by French composer Valentin Jost. The program includes a birthday tribute to accomplished composers John Harbison and Bernard Rands and a post-show talk and reception with the musicians.

“Mean Girls”

Academy of Music

240 S. Broad St.

Through Sunday, Dec. 1; Various days, times

$20 – $159

Upper Darby’s own Tina Fey is behind the “Mean Girls” musical, the latest incarnation of the 2004 movie starring Lindsay Lohan, also written by Fey. “Mean Girls,” the musical, debuted in Washington, D.C. in 2017 before its current Broadway run. It tells the story of Cady Heron and the culture shock she experiences after moving from Africa to suburban Illinois as a teenager. There, she meets Queen Bee Regina George, who first befriends her, then becomes her competitor for teenage popularity. Like the film that preceded it, “Mean Girls” the musical is a dramedy exploring self-acceptance, bullying and the teenage mindset, updated for the social media age.

An Evening With Sutton Foster

Merriam Theater

250 S. Broad St.

Friday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m.

$35 and up

If you’re a fan of the clever TV Land comedy “Younger,” you’ll recognize Sutton Foster as the show’s star, Liza, who is forced to masquerade as a 20-something to get a job in publishing. If you’re a Broadway aficionado, you’ll recognize her as the two-time Tony-Award winner for “Anything Goes” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie.” She’ll be showcasing her cabaret-style singing chops in a one-woman show on Friday night. Note: For an additional fee, you can order a three-course, pre-theater dinner at Jose Garces’ Volvér, the restaurant inside the nearby Kimmel Center. You also have the option to prepay for parking, as it can be challenging to find during showtimes. Parking apps, available for both Apple and Android phones, can find cheaper rates at nearby garages.

Come Together Dance Festival

Suzanne Roberts Theater

480 S. Broad St.

Through Sunday, Nov. 24

$23 – $35

Over 40 dance companies will provide 5 nights of versatile dance performance at the 6th Annual Come Together Dance Festival. Tap, hip-hop, ballet and modern are among the genres presented by more than 100 dancers. Some of the companies performing are the Pennsylvania Ballet, Rennie Harris PureMovement, Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers, Koresh Dance Company and Brian Sanders’ JUNK.

LumiNature

Philadelphia Zoo

3400 W. Girard Ave.

Through Sunday, Jan. 5; Various times

$15 – $24

Holiday light shows are a staple of the season, and this year the Philadelphia Zoo introduces a new one. LumiNature is the zoo’s brand new multimedia installation. Animals, including a 35-foot polar bear (made of 23,000 pounds of car doors) and a colorful grouping of penguins are part of 12 separate experience areas that incorporate lights, music and animation. The focus is on nature, the animals that inhabit it and all four seasons. Food and drink are available for purchase. Live music performances are also scheduled.

Marlon Wayans

Punchline Philly

33 E. Laurel St.

Friday, Nov. 22 – Sunday, Nov. 24; Various times

$40 – $50

Marlon Wayans had the benefit of being born into a family of entertainers, but he hasn’t taken it for granted. However, they did set an example of the work ethic he’s embraced as an actor, comedian, writer, director and producer. His filmography includes two comedy franchises “Scary Movie” and “Haunted House,” along with TV and movie roles in “White Chicks,” “The Wayans Bros” and more. Wayans can lately be found on Netflix, starring in standup specials and in original movies, including his latest “Sextuplets.”

Santa’s Express

230 East Market St.

West Chester, Pa.

Through Sunday, Dec. 22; Various days, times

Ages 12 and up $25; Ages 2-12 $18; Ages 9 mos. – 23 mos. $8

Though we have yet to get our turkey and trimmings together for the Thanksgiving holiday, Christmas promotions have already begun. But if you want to participate in any of the season’s most popular traditions, it’s a good idea to plan ahead. This weekend marks the launch of Santa’s Express, the holiday-themed train ride from West Chester to Glen Mills. Santa and live entertainment will be onboard. Once in Glen Mills, you can get your photo-op with Santa, and everyone leaves with a treat. Note: Buying tickets in advance assures you a place on the train. In person, you may have to wait for a train with available seats.

25th Annual Holiday Light Show

Shady Brook Farm

931 Stony Hill Rd.

Yardley, Pa.

Saturday, Nov. 23 – Sunday, Jan. 5

$30 per car load, $15 per person wagon ride

Lights, camera, action! More than three million lights are part of Shady Brook Farms’ holiday light show. You have the choice to drive through in your own car or in an open wagon that you’ll share with others. Expect a ride of about 20 minutes and then you can relax by a bonfire. (Cocoa, s’mores kits, craft beers and more are available for purchase.) Santa will be on hand for photos and if you’re shopping for a Christmas tree, you can choose from their selection.