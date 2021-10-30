Hidden Costs: Gun violence, seeking wellness in the aftermath

Much of the money made available to victims of crime comes from the Victims of Crime Act. VOCA is financed with money from criminal fines, forfeited appearance bonds, property forfeiture, gifts, donations, bequests and special assessments ranging from $25 for people convicted of misdemeanors and $400 for corporations convicted of felonies. States receive VOCA monies from the Office for Victims of Crime, which is part of the federal Department of Justice.

In Pennsylvania, VOCA money passes through the Victims Compensation Assistance Program and is used to help those victimized by crimes as small as a purse snatching and as large as a murder.

VCAP (Victims Compensation Assistance Program) supports as many as 10,000 cases a year, according to the agency’s website. While victims of property crimes aged 60 or older can be compensated for their losses no matter what the value, victims younger than 60 must have lost property valued at more than $100 to be made whole.

For victims of crime requiring hospitalization or families seeking money for counseling, cleaning up a crime scene, or to bury a loved one, the maximum compensation is $35,000. There is also VOCA (Victims of Crime Act) money available for children whose sole parent has been killed. But knowledge doesn’t necessarily guarantee access.

When VOCA was first passed into law in 1984, it was very explicit about what makes families ineligible for the money. For example, if your loved one caused their own death by doing something illegal like robbing a bank, you are not eligible for compensation.

But the definition of “caused your own death” has become more ambiguous.

“If this is the first time you’ve ever heard of all of this, you’re not alone. Most people don’t know much about it and I think that’s by design,” said Dorothy Johnson-Speight, founder and executive director of the victim’s assistance organization Mothers In Charge.

“A woman whose son was murdered by a friend applied [for victim’s compensation funds] and she was denied because the panel that oversees this decided that he participated in his death. This is the determination usually handed down by the state because the decision is made using information given by the police,” she said.

“Many funeral directors won’t take VOCA funding to pay for funerals because of how long it takes for the money to get to them,” Johnson-Speight said.