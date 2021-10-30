What happens when a victim of gun violence is blamed for their own death?

For many families, the compensation is significant. According to PCCD, a family can receive up to $35,000 on a claim. Within that total, there are individual caps. For example, the most that can be given for funeral expenses is $6,500. Earnings loss reimbursement has a $15,000 maximum. The cost of witness relocation and home renovations to accommodate disabilities comes out of the $35,000.

Denied requests can add immeasurable stress to a grieving family’s experience.

“The hard part is that this person is deceased,” said Chantay Love, Program Manager for the advocacy group Every Murder Is Real [EMIR], based in Germantown. “They’re already gone and the people that you’re hurting are the ones that are paying to bury them. [They say] I didn’t play a part in their demise. Why am I being punished?”

PCCD hears these concerns a lot. Brendlinger, the organization’s victims’ assistance manager, agrees that it’s unnecessarily punitive, but is optimistic that a legislative fix may be on the way.

“There is currently proposed legislation with the [Pennsylvania] House and Senate that would increase our filing timeline from two years to five years,” she said. “It would also eliminate the illegal activity part in the case of homicides and would allow us to pay for funeral expenses.”

But until that law is passed, victims who are denied assistance can access PCCD’s appeals process. Within 30 days of receiving notice of denial, a family can file an appeal and ask that their application be reconsidered. They can submit new information and provide answers to questions that weren’t or couldn’t be answered in the first application. If still denied, families can request a hearing.

That’s where people like Melany Nelson come in.

Nelson, the Executive Director of Northwest Victim Services in Germantown, spends a lot of her time trying to help families deal with gun violence and get help for things such as medical bills, housing modifications, time lost from work and funeral expenses.

She also helps families navigate the appeals process.

“I had a mother who came to me,” Nelson said. “She says her son was murdered by his girlfriend, and the claim for financial resources was denied.” The mother appealed. And following a virtual hearing that included the Philadelphia Police detective on the case, PCCD, the family got the help it needed.

Wellness and victims’ advocates are keeping a close eye on the progress of Senate Bill 708, the bill that would help families like Nelson’s.

If you or someone you know is a victim or co-victim of gun violence, here are some organizations that help people with resources for emotional and financial support.