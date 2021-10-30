Hidden Costs: Gun violence, the health care aftermath, and who pays?

While the Kenney Administration and City Council differed on the amount — Kenney initially wanted to add just $18 million to the $35 million that the city had already planned to spend, while Council felt $100 million would be a good start — the final $5.2 billion plan includes $155 million in anti-violence spending.

Under what’s being called the Philly PEACE Budget, much of that $155 million focuses not only on preventing gun violence, but using a comprehensive approach to something that we often look at through a criminal justice lens alone. Organizations that provide such things as trauma counseling, safe havens for children and families, and job training and placement will get the help they’ve been asking for, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, chair of Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence, said.

“We often don’t talk about the root causes of why a young person decides to pick up a gun in the first place,” he said. “We know hurt people hurt people. Our young people are dealing with post-traumatic stress due to all this senseless gun violence. How are they dealing with their grief? How are they expressing themselves? We really have to look at this through a public health lens. It’s really about our approach and how we reimagine how we look at gun violence prevention. We have to do things differently.”

Toward that end, $49 million will go to community groups like Neighborhood Networks, Every Murder Is Real (EMIR) and others that are providing these services, Johnson said.

There will also be $500,000 in community investment grants in addition to $28 million for afterschool and summer programming for the city’s children.

In a letter that was sent to the Kenney Administration by 13 Councilmembers — a veto-proof majority — Council outlined the problem.

“Homicide is the leading cause of death among Black men aged 15-24,” according to the letter. “Over 800 youth have been shot since January 2020. Gun violence is everywhere, but most of it is concentrated in a handful of disinvested, Black and Brown communities. Such unprecedented violence demands an unprecedented response.”

But while the loss of life was the main focus of the request, there was also a sense of urgency due to how expensive Philadelphia’s gun violence epidemic has become.