Terrance Newton, the beloved principal at Wilmington’s Warner Elementary School, had a simple philosophy in dealing with students.

Newton’s approach was illustrated in this exchange with one student during a 2020 visit by WHYY News.

“What I tell you every day?” Newton asked the student.

“Try your best,’’ the child replied.

Newton calmly corrected him.

“There’s three words I tell kids every day. What do I say to you? I…”

“I love you,’’ the child said.

“Don’t I tell you all that every day? I tell my kids every day I love them. Every kid here.”

Newton had that chat while the student sat in a room at Warner that had been converted into the principal’s own private barbershop — a space where he could comfort, correct, and inspire students.

Installed in 2019 shortly after Newton took over Warner, the barbershop drew him local and national media attention and the adoration of students, parents, teachers, and politicians alike for his positive impact on the school.

Those same admirers of Newton are devastated today.

Newton, 47, was killed when his Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a concrete barrier on Friday on Old Baltimore Pike near Bear. He was pronounced dead Monday, generating an outpouring of mourning and praise.

Warner students lined up in the hallways to deliver a chant in Newton’s honor.

“His name is Newt. His name is Newt,’’ the students shouted in the video, posted to YouTube. “I really want to tell you that his name is Newt.”