Guns for groceries? Philly buyback offers $100 ShopRite gift card for firearms

Philadelphia is starting the year with a gun buyback program designed to remove illegal guns from city streets.

In exchange for handguns or semi-automatic weapons, officials will offer a $100 gift certificate to Brown’s ShopRite markets. Anti-violence advocate Bilal Qayuum said Monday that removing handguns and semi-automatic firearms from the city with no strings attached are crucial to reducing a homicide rate that soared to a 30-year high in 2020. Nearly 500 people were murdered in 2020 and more than 2,240 were shot — a 40% increase over 2019.

City Councilmember Curtis Jones said they will judge the value of the event not by the number of guns given back but by the lives saved in 2021.

“These things get measured not by the number of guns, but by the number of murders that didn’t happen,” Jones said.