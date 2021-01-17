A ‘hug’ on MLK Day for mothers who have lost children to gun violence

For a few hours on Monday, a narrow block in West Philadelphia will be closed in the name of peace and healing.

In early August, 7-year-old Zamar Jones was shot in the head on North Simpson Street when three men began firing at one another in front of his home.

Jones was sitting on his porch steps that Saturday night.

He died from his injuries two days later.

As shootings continue to surge in the city, Cure Violence and Voices by Choices have organized a memorial event on MLK Day to remember Jones and other victims, but also to show support for all the mothers who have lost children to gun violence.

Last year, 35 kids were fatally shot, according to police.

“A lot of them have no answers, never received any closure,” said Colwin Williams, a street supervisor with Cure Violence. “So we’re just asking the community to come and embrace these women and just put a hug around them.”

The four-hour event starts at noon. It will have a DJ, but won’t resemble a block party. There will be an open mic set up for any mother who wants to share a story, discuss solutions to gun violence, or simply vent.