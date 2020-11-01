Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?

With only days to go until Election Day, get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia were everywhere this weekend.

“This is just our last opportunity to encourage people, support people, inspire people to have their voice heard,” Lauren Kahn, co-founder of Cycle to Vote, who was doing outreach on Sunday.

On Sunday, Kahn and a group of 15 cyclists planned to ride 11 miles across the city. They started at LOVE Park, where they got into their GOTV shirts, and were slated to ride through North, West and South Philly neighborhoods.

There’s a lot of GOTV activity in philly today. This group of 15 is cycling 11 miles around the city, including west and south philly, to remind people to vote pic.twitter.com/bx7OyWKCtb — Ximena Conde (@RadioXimena) November 1, 2020

She and Chuck Matthews, the other co-founder, met by chance while biking in June. While talking on Lincoln Drive, Matthews and Kahn realized they wanted to harness the new wave of activism inspired by the fallout from COVID-19 and George Floyd’s fatal shooting at the hands of police.

The pair have been cycling around the city since, answering questions about voter registration and requests for mail ballots.