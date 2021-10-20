GOP sees ‘curriculum transparency’; Dems see censorship of how race is taught

State law already requires that public schools give parents and guardians access to information about instructional materials. This legislation, he said, would “bring Pennsylvania into the 21st century” by making that information available online.

“This is going to be something that, I think, is really going to result in a lot of engagement and collaboration between parents and school districts as parents are more and more involved in their kids’ education every single day, especially in the aftermath of the COVID 19 pandemic,” Lewis continued.

But critics say the bill puts a burden on school staff and is potentially a tool to censor teachers during a moment of intense debate about how race is taught in schools.

“House Bill 1332 is purposely misleading,” said Sen. Lindsey Williams (D-Allegheny County), minority chair of the Senate Education Committee.

“It’s framed as transparency, but really what it is is an unfunded mandate that stokes the flames of this larger national debate that is pitting the public against teachers…This is part of a larger war that says teachers should not be respected for their career and their expertise and that they shouldn’t have the ability to teach accurate history and cultural and racial competence to our students.”

Over the past year, a growing number of parents and lawmakers have been speaking out against what they brand “critical race theory.” Developed in the 1970s and 1980s by legal scholars, the theory is an academic framework that examines how race and racism have shaped U.S. policies and institutions, and is usually taught at the college level.

More recently, it’s also become a catchall term for discussions about race and racism. Some lawmakers have moved to ban the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools, although the language in the bills is sometimes vague, leading to confusion about what teachers can and cannot teach.

A Texas law that went into effect last month states schools cannot teach that “one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex” or that “an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously,” among other restrictions.

A proposed bill in Pennsylvania that was referred to committee in June would, among other provisions, bar workplace training in schools that says “an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by members of the individual’s race or sex.”

Debates about issues along these lines have also led to contentious school board meetings in recent months. In November, the Central York School District voted to ban the use of teaching materials, including a documentary based on the writings of James Baldwin and anti-racist resources from the National Education Association. The board later reversed its decision after student protests.

‘Unfunded mandate’ or ‘rebuilding trust’?

Speaking about the “curriculum transparency” bill, Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan, said he sees it as part of a larger national push to stop classroom lessons that prompt difficult questions about the legacy of American racism.

“The shameful truth of racism, both historically and today, must be taught. And as a society we must not just teach it, but do all we can to collectively dismantle the systems that have long failed Black and brown people,” said Jordan. “This bill is far from a benign attempt at increasing curriculum transparency.”